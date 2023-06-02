Andrew D. Baglino Sells 10,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tesla Trading Up 1.8 %
Tesla stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,769,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,488,703. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.99.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
