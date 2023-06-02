Andrew D. Baglino Sells 10,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8 %

Tesla stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,769,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,488,703. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

