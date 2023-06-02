Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Shares Down 0.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.05 and last traded at $54.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Andritz Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

