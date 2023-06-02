ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $323.24. 468,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,846. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

