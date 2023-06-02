ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.03. 964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

