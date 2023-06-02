Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Sheri Pearce Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

AM stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,436 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

