Anyswap Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00018409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $9,262.06 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.95740585 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $9,373.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

