ApeCoin (APE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.53 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $45.53 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00011345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

