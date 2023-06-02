Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.88). 9,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.90).

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,787.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

