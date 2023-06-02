Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 0.5%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30). 77,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 99,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.30).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 117.67, a current ratio of 65.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £134.79 million, a P/E ratio of -473.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.24.

Insider Transactions at Arix Bioscience

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Debra Barker acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £27,560 ($34,058.33). Insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

