Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $45.35 million and approximately $359,142.78 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003326 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002993 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,350,104 coins and its circulating supply is 173,350,870 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.