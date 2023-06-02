Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.07

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 635391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $918.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 858,203 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.