Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.07

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 635391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $918.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 858,203 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
