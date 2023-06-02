Arlo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 332% compared to the typical volume of 636 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 855,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $918.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

