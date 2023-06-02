Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 361.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,031,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 14.39 and a quick ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

