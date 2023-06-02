Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.5-158.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.81 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.29. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

