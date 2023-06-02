Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Asana Trading Down 2.8 %

Asana stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,629. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.