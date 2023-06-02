Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,088 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $99,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after buying an additional 394,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Atkore by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $119.85 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

