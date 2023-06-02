Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 12,762 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

