Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.83. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

