Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,729,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,725,000 after buying an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,943,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.41 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

