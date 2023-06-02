Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

