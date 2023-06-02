Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,689 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.