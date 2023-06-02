Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.66. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

