Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,433 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,788,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

