Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.10 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

