Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,772 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

