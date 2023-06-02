Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

