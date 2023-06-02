Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 30,399 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,399 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.