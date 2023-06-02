Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 45,845 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,845 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

