AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.08. AT&T shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 31,299,046 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

