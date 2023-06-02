Audius Trading Up 0.6% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $253.44 million and $5.70 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

