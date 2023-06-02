Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires Shares of 2,944 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.