Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Intuit stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.48. 256,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,470. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.