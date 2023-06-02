Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $897,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 1,152,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.