Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $512,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.53. 41,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,685. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.