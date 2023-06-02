Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $633,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cable One Price Performance

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

CABO traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $615.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $678.95 and a 200-day moving average of $709.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

