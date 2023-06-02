Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 178,198 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 178,198 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 683,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,778. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

