Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.55. 158,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

