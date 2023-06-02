Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,863 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.40. 2,527,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.