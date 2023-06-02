Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 405 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,342. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

