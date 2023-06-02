Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 71 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.80. The company had a trading volume of 165,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,579. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

