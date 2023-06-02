Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.06 or 0.00026123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $825.22 million and approximately $57.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.43 or 1.00039415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.06067957 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $55,950,388.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.