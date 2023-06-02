Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.24. 294,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 884,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.