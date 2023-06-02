Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Up 3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 26,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

AYASF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

