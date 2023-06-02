Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Down 1%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.40 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 161 ($1.99). 146,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 376,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($2.01).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £799.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4,015.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.09.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baltic Classifieds Group

In other news, insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($556,104.79). 45.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.