Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Up to $20.80

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.85. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 12,923 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on BCH. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
Banco de Chile Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.