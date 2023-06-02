Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Up to $20.80

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.85. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 12,923 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCH. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Articles

