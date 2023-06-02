Bank of America Boosts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.
NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
