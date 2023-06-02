Bank of America Boosts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.