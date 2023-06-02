Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.