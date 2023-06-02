BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BARK Stock Up 7.5 %

BARK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 2,800,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BARK has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BARK by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BARK by 32.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BARK by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BARK

BARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

