Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.40.

ABX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,459. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.22.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 675.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

