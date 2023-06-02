Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
